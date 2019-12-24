Play

Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares just one pass

Robinson collected one of his two targets for 13 yards Sunday against the Bears.

Robinson saw his second-lowest offensive snap percentage (53) of the season Sunday and has taken the field for less than 60 percent of them in four of the last five games. He has reeled in just four total passes over that span as well, leaving him well off the fantasy radar barring an injury to one of the other pass-catchers.

