Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares only target
Robinson hauled in his only target Sunday against the Raiders.
Even with Sammy Watkins (foot) missing most of the last three games, Robinson has amassed just a combined five catches for 82 yards over that span. He was in the starting lineup for the contest and played the third-most snaps among receivers, but he remains well down the pecking order for targets. Robinson's value will shrink even further if Watkins can return next week against Baltimore.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Just one grab in shootout•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Turns in three grabs•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Targeted twice in Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares only target•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares two passes in limited reps•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Returns to ancillary role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...