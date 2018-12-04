Robinson hauled in his only target Sunday against the Raiders.

Even with Sammy Watkins (foot) missing most of the last three games, Robinson has amassed just a combined five catches for 82 yards over that span. He was in the starting lineup for the contest and played the third-most snaps among receivers, but he remains well down the pecking order for targets. Robinson's value will shrink even further if Watkins can return next week against Baltimore.

