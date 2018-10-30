Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares only target
Robinson caught his only target for a single yard Sunday against the Broncos.
Robinson played just 34 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday, but that didn't amount to much in terms of production given the numerous other options ahead of him in the pecking order. Robinson should continue to play in an ancillary role moving forward.
