Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares three passes
Robinson reeled in three of his five targets for 31 yards Thursday against the Broncos.
Robinson's snap count remained relatively steady Thursday with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) still sidelined, but he did see a slight dip with Tyreek Hill returning to a full workload. That snap percentage could shrink again next week if Watkins is cleared to rejoin the action.
