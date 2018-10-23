Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares two passes in limited reps
Robinson caught both of his two targets on 11 snaps Sunday against the Bengals.
Robinson has seen no more than 11 snaps in six of the seven games this season, recording 45 against the Broncos due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. That's unlikely to change in the future unless a similar injury situation arises and forces him into additional action.
