Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Stands out in exhibition opener
Robinson brought in three of four targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 17-10 preseason loss to the Texans on Thursday.
Robinson was on the receiving end of the Chiefs' only touchdown, snaring a 24-yard dart from Chad Henne late in the second quarter. The 23-year-old posted the first 21 catches of his career during his 2017 sophomore campaign, and he's looking to vault Chris Conley on the depth chart and secure the No. 3 role behind the starting duo of Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. Thursday's performance was certainly a good first step towards that goal, an effort will look to build on when the Chiefs do battle with the Falcons in their second preseason tilt.
