Robinson reeled in two passes for 10 yards and returned two punts for five yards during Friday's preseason contest versus the Cardinals.
The coaching staff is giving a bunch of players a look in the return game before making a final decision, but Robinson's go of it Friday wasn't a particularly good one. It seems unlikely he will hold a return job come Week1 but he still figures to contribute in some capacity on offense. He's vying with both Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle for snaps alongside Tyreek Hill.
