Robinson caught four passes on 10 targets for 31 yards during Week 17 against the Broncos, finishing 2017 with 21 catches for 212 yards.

Robinson didn't prove highly effective during the 2017 campaign, but there may be hope on the horizon for an expanded role. Quarterback Alex Smith will presumably be traded during the offseason to make way for Patrick Mahomes under center. Mahomes established a connection with Robinson during the preseason and has likely continued working with him and the second-string offense. That trust was displayed Sunday when the rookie quarterback targeted Robinson 10 times, albeit with both Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on the sidelines. Still, things would look slightly brighter for Robinson heading into 2018 if Mahomes takes the reins.