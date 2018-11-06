Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Targeted twice in Week 9
Robinson hauled in one of his two targets for three yards Sunday against the Browns.
Robinson saw just 18 offensive snaps in the contest and remains buried on the depth chart for the most part. Barring an injury keeping one or more of the top three wideouts out, there's little reason to believe his production will increase dramatically.
