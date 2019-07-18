Robinson will be asked to replace Chris Conley in the Kansas City offense, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Robinson and Conley actually had similar pass-catching production last season, though the former played just 419 offensive snaps (40 percent) while the latter handled 802 (77 percent). Robinson's superior per-snap and per-target efficiency bodes well for continued growth, depending on what happens with Tyreek Hill (suspension) and rookie second-round pick Mecole Hardman. Kansas City's ideal scenario may feature Robinson in the No. 4 job again, but the question marks ahead of him -- including Sammy Watkins' injury history -- should create opportunities for a top-three role for at least part of the season. Coach Andy Reid specifically mentioned that Robinson does an excellent job getting open for Patrick Mahomes on broken plays when the quarterback scrambles outside the pocket.