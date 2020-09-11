Robinson finished Week 1 versus the Texans with three catches for 20 yards on six targets.

While his production doesn't warrant too many looks from a fantasy perspective, it's notable that he saw 13 more snaps in the opener than Mecole Hardman, who many believed to be headed for a potential breakout campaign. Robinson appears to be the No. 3 on offense for the time being, though his fantasy appeal remains limited as long as the primary pass-catching targets remain in operation.