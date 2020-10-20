Robinson caught five of his six targets for 69 yards in Monday's 26-17 win over the Bills.

Robinson took advantage of an expanded role in Sammy Watkins' (hamstring) absence, leading the Chiefs in receiving yards while tying tight end Travis Kelce for tops in catches. In doing so, Robinson totaled more yards Monday than he entered the game with on the season, which should keep his stock on the rise ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.