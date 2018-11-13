Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Turns in three grabs
Robinson reeled in three of his four targets for 30 yards Sunday against the Cardinals.
Robinson saw some extra reps with the offense Sunday with Sammy Watkins (foot) unavailable for the contest. He logged 43 snaps, falling just short of his season-high 45 earlier in the campaign. Robinson could be in line for increased reps again in Week 11 if Watkins is unable to recover in time.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Targeted twice in Week 9•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares only target•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Snares two passes in limited reps•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Returns to ancillary role•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Sees increased playing time in Week 4•
-
Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Catches first career TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11