Robinson reeled in three of his four targets for 30 yards Sunday against the Cardinals.

Robinson saw some extra reps with the offense Sunday with Sammy Watkins (foot) unavailable for the contest. He logged 43 snaps, falling just short of his season-high 45 earlier in the campaign. Robinson could be in line for increased reps again in Week 11 if Watkins is unable to recover in time.

