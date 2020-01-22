Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Under the weather
Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Robinson is battling an illness and will not practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Robinson will benefit from having more than a week to get healthy ahead of Super Bowl 54, which bodes well for his availability. It's worth noting, however, that both LeSean McCoy and Matt Moore sat out the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee due to an illness, presumably the same ailment which is still going around Kansas City's locker room. The Chiefs split reps at No. 3 receiver between Robinson and Mecole Hardman in the win over Tennessee, so it's difficult to divine exactly how snaps will be divvied out if both are healthy.
