Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Absent from practice
Harris (illness) is not participating in Thursday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Harris is coming off a strong performance, where he caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. It's unclear how serious the illness is for Harris, but it will be important to monitor his practice availability leading up to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
