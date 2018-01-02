Harris wrapped up the 2017 regular season with three catches (four targets) for 73 yards Sunday against the Broncos. He completed the campaign with 18 total grabs for 224 yards and a score.

Harris was more involved in the passing game during the last two weeks of the regular season, hauling in a combined seven passes on 11 targets. However, he remains a distant second to Travis Kelce on the depth chart and should serve in the same role for the Chiefs in 2018. He has proven a capable backup when given the opportunity, but there won't be much opportunity barring an injury to Kelce.