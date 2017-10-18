Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Catchless in loss
Harris was targeted twice but did not record a catch in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Steelers.
Harris' second target was the biggest of the game as Alex Smith looked his way on 4th-and-goal, the ball ripped out of Harris' hands before he could establish possession. Harris, playing behind one of the best tight ends in the league in Travis Kelce, saw the field for 18 offensive snaps on Sunday, a third of the Chiefs' total. He has almost as many catchless games (four) this season as he does catches (five), but he's a big body that might nab a touchdown here and there.
