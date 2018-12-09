Harris (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The illness prevented Harris from practicing in any capacity Thursday and Friday, but he apparently made enough progress over the last 24 hours to gain clearance to play. Harris will slot in behind Travis Kelce as the Chiefs' backup tight end, but coach Andy Reid's offensive scheme frequently features both players on the field. After hauling in three of his season-high six targets for 39 yards in the Week 13 win over the Raiders, Harris could see a similar level of involvement Sunday with Sammy Watkins (foot) and the newly acquired Kelvin Benjamin (coach's decision) both inactive.

