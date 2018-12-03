Harris hauled in three of six targets, amassing 39 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 40-33 win against the Raiders.

Harris has developed an appetite for the end zone in his fifth pro campaign, with three receiving touchdowns this year compared to three scores through his first 56 career games. The part-time tight end remains a deep-league dart throw, however, never exceeding 40 receiving yards and accounting for a touchdown in the same game this season, and only once (in Week 13) having racked up at least three catches in a single game. Upcoming in Week 14 is a matchup against a Baltimore defense that's been forgiving to tight ends this year, with 63 receptions and 753 receiving yards allowed to the position (bottom eight in both categories).