Harris converted three targets into one 13-yard touchdown grab during Sunday's 38-27 win over the 49ers.

Harris slipped behind the San Francisco defense for touchdown in the back of the end zone midway through the second quarter. It was the veteran tight end's first catch of the season. Harris has been a solid receiver for Kansas City in recent seasons, but is consistently overshadowed by star teammate Travis Kelce. He's probably not worth much attention from a fantasy perspective, but he could strike again as the red-hot Chiefs offense takes stage on Monday night against a Denver defense that has struggled to cover tight ends.