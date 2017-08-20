Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Grabs two touchdowns
Harris caught all three of his targets for 14 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.
A converted basketball player, Harris is now in his fourth season with the Chiefs and has another uphill battle for fantasy relevance. Saturday's two-touchdown performance is a solid first step, but Harris is firmly behind Travis Kelce on the depth chart, and Kansas City also brought in Gavin Escobar during the offseason. Taking a wait-and-see approach with Harris is advised in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Arrested Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Targeted once in finale•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Collects second career touchdown reception•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Catches two passes in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Hauls in two passes in Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Making strides on offense•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...