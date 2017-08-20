Harris caught all three of his targets for 14 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's preseason win over Cincinnati.

A converted basketball player, Harris is now in his fourth season with the Chiefs and has another uphill battle for fantasy relevance. Saturday's two-touchdown performance is a solid first step, but Harris is firmly behind Travis Kelce on the depth chart, and Kansas City also brought in Gavin Escobar during the offseason. Taking a wait-and-see approach with Harris is advised in the majority of fantasy settings.