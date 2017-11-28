Harris caught both of his targets for 33 yards Sunday against the Bills.

While Harris was slightly more involved in the offense than usual Sunday, he's yet to register more than three catches in a game this season and hasn't scored since Week 1 against the Patriots. He played just 28 percent of the snaps during Week 12 and it's unlikely anything will change in that regard as long as Travis Kelce remains healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories