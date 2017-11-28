Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Hauls in two passes
Harris caught both of his targets for 33 yards Sunday against the Bills.
While Harris was slightly more involved in the offense than usual Sunday, he's yet to register more than three catches in a game this season and hasn't scored since Week 1 against the Patriots. He played just 28 percent of the snaps during Week 12 and it's unlikely anything will change in that regard as long as Travis Kelce remains healthy.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Catchless in loss•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Nabs three passes•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Grabs two touchdowns•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Arrested Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Targeted once in finale•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Collects second career touchdown reception•
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
What you missed: Monday wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.