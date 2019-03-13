Harris plans to sign a two-year contract with the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Harris moves from one high-powered offense to another, joining Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt (suspension), Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and David Njoku in Cleveland. The 27-year-old tight end appears to have settled for more money in a similar No. 2 role, as Njoku figures to top the depth chart for the foreseeable future. Harris isn't likely to offer much fantasy value in 2019 unless Njoku misses time with an injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories