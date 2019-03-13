Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Joining superteam in Cleveland
Harris plans to sign a two-year contract with the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Harris moves from one high-powered offense to another, joining Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt (suspension), Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and David Njoku in Cleveland. The 27-year-old tight end appears to have settled for more money in a similar No. 2 role, as Njoku figures to top the depth chart for the foreseeable future. Harris isn't likely to offer much fantasy value in 2019 unless Njoku misses time with an injury.
