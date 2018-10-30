Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Kept out of box score
Harris was not targeted during Sunday's game against the Browns.
The second tight end in the Chiefs' pecking order, Harris was limited to just 20 offensive snaps during Sunday's contest. While he can' find the end zone on occasion when in the red zone, Harris can't be relied upon to produce on a consistent basis.
