Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Makes small mark on box score
Harris hauled in all three of his targets for 28 yards Sunday against the Ravens.
Harris's status was partially in question entering Sunday, but he was ultimately cleared to suit up. The second-string tight end proceeded to post his second straight multi-catch week after recording just one during the team's first 11 games. Harris remains on hand as the next man up at the position should starter Travis Kelce be sidelined for some reason.
