Harris recorded just 12 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets during 2018.

It's not a huge surprise that Harris didn't rack up much in terms of stats during 2018 given the team's numerous offensive weapons, but he did manage to haul in a career-high total for touchdown passes. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so there is no guarantee Harris' home games will come at Arrowhead Stadium next season.