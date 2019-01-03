Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Minimal impact in 2018
Harris recorded just 12 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets during 2018.
It's not a huge surprise that Harris didn't rack up much in terms of stats during 2018 given the team's numerous offensive weapons, but he did manage to haul in a career-high total for touchdown passes. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so there is no guarantee Harris' home games will come at Arrowhead Stadium next season.
