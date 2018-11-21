Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Minimal impact in Week 11
Harris snared just one of his two targets for three yards Monday against the Rams.
Harris was on the field for 54 percent of the team's offensive snaps Monday, but he remains well down the pecking order for targets. There's no reason to believe that will change in the coming weeks as long as Travis Kelce remains healthy.
