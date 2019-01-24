Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Nabs reception in postseason finale
Harris hauled in his lone target for a two-yard gain Sunday in the Chiefs' 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs leaned heavily on two-tight end formations in the loss, with Harris (26 offensive snaps) actually outpacing No. 3 receiver Chris Conley (24) in terms of usage. Though teammate Travis Kelce remains one of the best at his position in the NFL, the 6-foot-7 Harris retains some level of utility in fantasy leagues that start two tight ends due to his typically high snap counts for a backup player. Harris proved to be a quality secondary piece in a prolific passing attack during the regular season, nabbing 12 passes for 164 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
