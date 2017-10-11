Harris caught all three targets that came his way for 21 yards in Sunday's 42-34 win over Houston.

Sunday's catches were Harris' first since Week 1, but he was targeted thrice without a catch in Week 4 and so Alex Smith is definitely looking Harris' way more often. Expect that attention to increase as Kansas City looks for receiving options with starting wide receiver Chris Conley out for the season and starting tight end Travis Kelce dealing with concussion symptoms.