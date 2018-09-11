Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Reinstated from suspension
Harris was reinstated from his one-game suspension Monday, Howard Balzer of BalzerSports.com reports.
Harris was forced to miss Week 1 after violating the league's substance abuse policy, but looks set to return to a passing offense that just put up four touchdowns against a tough Chargers front. Harris is a red-zone asset at 6-7, and has proven to be one half of a dangerous tight end combination with Travis Kelce. He will look to make an impact against the Steelers in Week 2.
