Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Role increase likely in finale
Harris could see additional snaps during the team's regular-season finale Sunday against the Broncos, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.
Harris was unusually active int he offense during Week 16 and it wouldn't be surprising if that is the case again in the regular-season finale, especially if Travis Kelce sits out Sunday as expected. Harris could sneak on to the daily fantasy radar as a red zone threat for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Broncos struggle covering the tight end according to Football Outsider's DVOA.
