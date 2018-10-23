Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Scores second TD of 2018
Harris reeled in one of his two targets for 17 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Bengals.
Harris has made the occasional minor splash in the box score but owns no more than two catches to his name any given week. Unless Travis Kelceis unavailable for some reason, it's unlikely that will change moving forward.
