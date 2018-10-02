Harris hauled in two of his three targets for 59 yards Monday against the Broncos.

The Chiefs have utilized far fewer two tight end sets this season with Patrick Mahomes under center than they have in years past with Alex Smith at the helm. Harris did play a season-high 31 offensive snaps Monday, but he remains off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues. That could change if Travis Kelce winds up unavailable at some point.

