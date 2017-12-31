Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Set as Week 17 starter
Harris will serve as the starting tight end with Travis Kelce inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Broncos.
The 26-year-old, who has 15 receptions (on 31 targets) for 151 yards and one touchdown through 15 games, will run with the first unit in Kelce's absence. Harris will see targets from the arm of rookie Patrick Mahomes, who'll be under center in place of Alex Smith against the Broncos. Given that the Chiefs will also be down wideout Tyreek Hill (coach's decision) in terms of pass catchers, Harris could make for an intriguing Hail Mary Week 17 option, especially in DFS contests.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Role increase likely in finale•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Targeted seven times in Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Hauls in two passes•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Catchless in loss•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Nabs three passes•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Grabs two touchdowns•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...