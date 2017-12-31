Harris will serve as the starting tight end with Travis Kelce inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Broncos.

The 26-year-old, who has 15 receptions (on 31 targets) for 151 yards and one touchdown through 15 games, will run with the first unit in Kelce's absence. Harris will see targets from the arm of rookie Patrick Mahomes, who'll be under center in place of Alex Smith against the Broncos. Given that the Chiefs will also be down wideout Tyreek Hill (coach's decision) in terms of pass catchers, Harris could make for an intriguing Hail Mary Week 17 option, especially in DFS contests.