Harris (illness/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Harris was withheld from practices Thursday and Friday, with the illness seemingly the greater concern of the two issues at this point. Per Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star, coach Andy Reid said after the team's final practice of the week that he expects Harris to be ready to go Sunday barring a setback in his recovery, so the tight end should ultimately be available. Though Travis Kelce tops the depth chart at his position, the Chiefs often deploy two tight-end formations featuring Harris, who caught a season-high three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Week 13 win over the Raiders. Harris could see heightened involvement in the passing game again Sunday with starting wideout Sammy Watkins (foot) listed as doubtful and considered highly unlikely to play.