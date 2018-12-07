Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Should be available Sunday
Harris (illness/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Harris was withheld from practices Thursday and Friday, with the illness seemingly the greater concern of the two issues at this point. Per Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star, coach Andy Reid said after the team's final practice of the week that he expects Harris to be ready to go Sunday barring a setback in his recovery, so the tight end should ultimately be available. Though Travis Kelce tops the depth chart at his position, the Chiefs often deploy two tight-end formations featuring Harris, who caught a season-high three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Week 13 win over the Raiders. Harris could see heightened involvement in the passing game again Sunday with starting wideout Sammy Watkins (foot) listed as doubtful and considered highly unlikely to play.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Absent from practice•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Collects third receiving TD of 2018•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Minimal impact in Week 11•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Kept out of box score•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Scores second TD of 2018•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Snares just one pass in Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14