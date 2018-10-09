Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Snares just one pass in Week 5
Harris hauled in one of his two targets for five yards Sunday against the Jaguars.
Harris saw 41 percent of the offensive snaps during Sunday's contest, ranking behind numerous pass cachers on that front. Considering he owns just four grabs in four games played, there's no reason to consider him in the majority of fantasy leagues unless Travis Kelce is unavailable.
More News
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Season-high receiving yards•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Finds end zone•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Suspended for Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Catches three passes•
-
Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Set as Week 17 starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Kamara takes backseat
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need to know from...