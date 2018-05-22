Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Suspended for Week 1
Harris was suspended for one game by the NFL on Tuesday for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
The suspension stems from Harris pleading guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana, and the backup tight end will now have to wait until Week 2 to make his 2018 debut. In Harris' absence, either Tim Wright or Jace Amaro will most likely operate as the No. 2 tight end behind Travis Kelce in the Chiefs' season opener.
