Chiefs' Demetrius Harris: Targeted seven times in Week 16
Harris caught four passes on seven targets for 34 yards Sunday against the Dolphins.
Harris' seven targets Sunday marked the second-most of his nearly four-year career. It seems unlikely he will replicate that frequently in 2018 given that he had no more than three targets in a game this season prior, but Harris could have some added production in Week 17 if the Chiefs elect to give their starters a breather with the division locked up.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.