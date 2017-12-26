Harris caught four passes on seven targets for 34 yards Sunday against the Dolphins.

Harris' seven targets Sunday marked the second-most of his nearly four-year career. It seems unlikely he will replicate that frequently in 2018 given that he had no more than three targets in a game this season prior, but Harris could have some added production in Week 17 if the Chiefs elect to give their starters a breather with the division locked up.

