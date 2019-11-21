Play

The Chiefs signed Harris to a contract Thursday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Harris was signed off Baltimore's practice squad. He appeared in one game with the Buccaneers this season, recording 11 snaps on special teams. The second-year pro's opportunity in Kansas City comes with defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) nursing an injury and Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) on injured reserve.

