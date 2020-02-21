Harris notched four solo tackles across four regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2019.

Harris also appeared in one game for the Buccaneers, during which he played 11 snaps on special teams, before being waived by the team in October and landing on Baltimore's practice squad. The Chiefs signed him to a two-year contract mid-November, at which point he settled into a reserve role at defensive end. Harris will now compete to secure a similar gig for 2020.