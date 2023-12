The Chiefs elevated Prince to their active roster Saturday.

The rookie running back's elevation likely comes in response to Jerick McKinnon (groin) being ruled out for Sunday night's affair. Prince has yet to appear in an NFL game, but he's been with Kansas City's practice squad since the end of August. He'll more than likely back up Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs' Week 13 outing.