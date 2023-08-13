Prince rushed four times for 14 yards in Sunday's 26-24 preseason loss to the Saints.

Prince entered at tailback after Clyde Edwards-Helaire played Kansas City's first two drives, totaling 22 yards on five touches. After Prince was withdrawn, Le'Mical Perine handled most of the Chiefs' rushing duties, gaining 24 yards on six carries. With Isiah Pacheco (hand/shoulder), Jerick McKinnon and Edwards-Helaire in tow, Prince's best path to the 53-man roster could be on special teams, but Sunday he gained only 36 yards on his two kickoff returns.