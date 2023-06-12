Prince has impressed his coaches and teammates during voluntary practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Price went undrafted out of Tulsa, but he's making the most of his opportunity in Kansas City. Not only has he shown an ability to excel as a pass catcher out of the backfield, but he could also potentially earn a role on special teams, specifically as a kick returner. Special teams coach, Dave Toub, believes Prince has an opportunity to handle that role, depending on how he progresses during training camp and the preseason, despite not returning kicks in college. The 23-year-old still may face an uphill battle making the 53-man roster, but he's at least proving he deserves consideration thus far.