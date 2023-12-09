Prince was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

It'll be interesting to see how the Chiefs will utilize Prince, especially in the absence of Isiah Pacheco (shoulder). Head coach Andy Reid stated Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be the team's de-facto starter and it's widely expected Jerick McKinnon will likely see a significant snap share as the team's pass-catching back, but it's possible the rookie Prince could whittle away at the former's opportunities, especially in obvious running situations.