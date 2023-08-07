Special teams coordinator Dave Toub announced this past Saturday that Prince will be Kansas City's starting kick returner in Sunday's preseason opener against the Saints, Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today Chiefs Wire reports.

Prince's ability to contribute on special teams should help bolster the undrafted rookie's chances of making Kansas City's 53-man roster, and he'll have a chance to showcase his skills in the return game Sunday. The running back out of Tulsa has received some reps with Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense in practice, and Prince will likely get some opportunities on offense against New Orleans as well.