Prince was the second RB to take a carry during Tuesday's run period, behind only Isiah Pacheco, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Prince spent most of 2023 on the Chiefs' practice squad after going undrafted in the spring, with his two regular-season appearances yielding 15 snaps on special teams. He has another shot to earn a backup role, as the Chiefs didn't do much to reinforce their backfield behind Pacheco this offseason, merely re-signing Clyde Edwards-Helaire and bringing in more undrafted rookies. Prince probably isn't ahead of Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart but might be viewed as a better fit fit for early downs and/or short-yardage situations if Pacheco were to miss time with an injury.