Bush (Achilles) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

Bush was carted off the field Saturday due to a left Achilles injury, per Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. The veteran safety will undergo testing to determine the severity of his injury in short order, but at this stage a season-ending injury looks within the realm of possibility. Bush has spent training camp competing for a reserve role with Kansas City.

