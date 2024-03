Bush intends to re-sign with the Chiefs on a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After spending his first six seasons in Chicago, Bush is set to start his third straight in Kansas City. He played in just six games during the 2023 campaign and was primarily used on special teams. The veteran turns 31-years-old in August and projects for a similar role with the club in the upcoming season should he again earn a spot on the 53-man roster.