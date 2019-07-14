Yelder missed OTAs and June minicamp with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The injury comes at an inopportune time for the 24-year-old, who can compete for the No. 2 tight end spot behind Travis Kelce now that Demetrius Harris is in Cleveland. Yelder's competition comes in the form of John Lovett, whose versatility is very appealing to the Chiefs' staff. Yelder played in New Orleans last season and only saw eight snaps -- just one of those on offense -- over three games. At Western Kentucky, Yelder found some success in his senior season, racking up 52 receptions for 688 yards and seven touchdowns over 12 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories