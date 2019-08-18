Yelder (ankle) was wearing a walking boot after Saturday's preseason defeat at Pittsburgh, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Yelder may merely be donning the boot until the Chiefs return to Kansas City, where he'll undergo a more thorough evaluation of the injury to figure out the nature and severity. In any case, the tight end is hurting his chances to hold onto the No. 2 role behind starter Travis Kelce. Yelder's primary competitor is free-agent pickup Blake Bell.

