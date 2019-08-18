Chiefs' Deon Yelder: Donning walking boot
Yelder (ankle) was wearing a walking boot after Saturday's preseason defeat at Pittsburgh, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Yelder may merely be donning the boot until the Chiefs return to Kansas City, where he'll undergo a more thorough evaluation of the injury to figure out the nature and severity. In any case, the tight end is hurting his chances to hold onto the No. 2 role behind starter Travis Kelce. Yelder's primary competitor is free-agent pickup Blake Bell.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...